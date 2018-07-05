NBA Rumors: Celtics Confident About Re-Signing Kyrie Irving Despite Jimmy Butler Chatter

The biggest storyline surrounding the Boston Celtics next season probably will be the future of superstar point guard Kyrie Irving.

Unless the 26-year-old says he’s going to re-sign with the C’s, you can bet there will be plenty of rumors and speculation about his future and what will happen if he declines the player option in his contract and becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2019.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe wrote a lengthy piece Thursday that touched on several NBA topics, and as part of a section on the Kawhi Leonard situation, he dropped this nugget on Irving and the C’s.

“Boston is confident it can re-sign Irving despite chatter — credible chatter — that Irving and Jimmy Butler would like to play together, per league sources,” Lowe wrote. “They’ve earned such confidence.”

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Tuesday that Irving and Minnesota Timberwolves star forward Jimmy Butler still want to play together. It’s possible they could team up in Boston at some point, but there’s also speculation it could maybe happen with the New York Knicks, who are positioning themselves to be major players in what’s expected to be a loaded free-agent market next summer.

Butler will be 30 when the 2019-20 season begins and he has a lot of mileage on his body — that’s what often happens to stars under head coach Tom Thibodeau. Kristaps Porzingis, the Knicks’ only current star, is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season. Is that the type of duo Irving would want to join in New York?

The Celtics will, at the least, still have Gordon Hayward, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum signed through the 2019-20 campaign barring a huge trade. That trio alone is a reason for Irving to stay in Boston — it gives him the best chance to win.

