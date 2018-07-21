NBA Rumors: Celtics Cut Abdel Nader After Underwhelming Rookie Season

The Abdel Nader era is over in Boston.

And oh, what an era it was(n’t).

The Celtics have released the 24-year-old forward, Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Saturday, citing sources. The move leaves Boston with an open roster spot, which could be filled by Jabari Bird, who impressed during the Celtics’ run in the NBA Summer League.

The Boston Celtics have waived swingman Abdel Nader, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 21, 2018

Nader, an Egyptian who the Celtics took in Round 2 of the 2016 NBA Draft, appeared in 48 games off the bench last season, his first on the NBA level.

He averaged 3.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists while shooting 32.1 percent from the field and 35.4 percent from 3-point range.

