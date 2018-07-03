NBA Rumors: Celtics, Marcus Smart Have Had ‘Good Dialogue’ On New Contract

With Aron Baynes re-signed and the Boston Celtics’ roster already stacked, the top priority now clearly is bringing back Marcus Smart.

And according to RealGM’s Keith Smith, the current status of those negotiations is good.

Sources: The Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart have had good dialogue on a new deal. Still not there, but neither side is in a rush. With cap space drying up around the league, it lessens need to rush to a new contract. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 3, 2018

Smart is a restricted free agent and was tendered an offer by the Celtics, meaning they have the opportunity to match anything he gets from another team.

Though Smart never has put up stunning offensive numbers, the defense and energy he brings to the Celtics offense — coupled with the fact that he can play either position in the backcourt and guard most anywhere on the floor — gives him plenty of value.

Both sides have expressed a desire to work a deal out, and it sounds like things may be headed in the right direction to get that accomplished.

