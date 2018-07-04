NBA Rumors: Celtics Won’t Trade Any Top-5 Players For Kawhi Leonard

Photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images

The likelihood of the Boston Celtics landing Kawhi Leonard is getting slimmer and slimmer, and that may be for the best.

Leonard reportedly wants out of San Antonio and has demanded a trade from the Spurs, and the Celtics occasionally have been floated as a potential destination for him.

But even if Boston wants to get a deal done, they aren’t willing to part with much. During an appearance on SportsCenter, Adrian Wojnarowski indicated the C’s won’t surrender any of their top-5 players to get a deal done for Leonard.

Although Wojnarowski doesn’t name them specifically, one has to think the five players he means are Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Such unwillingness to throw any player at San Antonio to get a deal done has the Celtics’ long-term future in mind. In addition to uncertainty surrounding Leonard’s health, there’s no assurances he would have any interest in sticking around once he becomes an unrestricted free agent this time next year.