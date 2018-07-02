NBA Rumors: Chris Bosh Eyeing Return To Join LeBron James, Lakers?

LeBron James already linked back up with Dwyane Wade this past season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Maybe it’s time for a reunion with Chris Bosh?

James, who formed a big three with Wade and Bosh on the Miami Heat from 2010 to 2014, agreed to a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, immediately creating questions about who will join the four-time MVP out west. The Lakers already have made several moves since landing James, but one idea floating around links Bosh to Los Angeles.

One name to keep an eye on to join LeBron James with the @Lakers , a source noted: Former @MiamiHEAT teammate Chris Bosh, who is seeking a return to the league after leaving the game as he was dealing with blood clots. — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) July 2, 2018

Bosh hasn’t played since the 2015-16 season because of blood clots, so there’s no telling whether he’d even be cleared to return. The NBA has a “fitness to play” clause that prevents players from playing in games while they have life-threatening injuries or illnesses, and that seemingly is keeping Bosh sidelined.

However, a source told Sporting News’ Sean Deveney that Bosh could petition the NBA again for a return to action, pointing to medical advances, in which case the Lakers might be an option for the 34-year-old.

“If Bosh were to return, re-joining James on a veteran’s minimum contract with the Lakers makes abundant sense,” Deveney wrote in a piece published Monday.”Bosh knows well the challenges of playing with James — he’s spoken openly about them — but also, if he can get back to his old form, he would be an ideal fit next to his championship frontcourt partner.

“Rob Pelinka, now the Lakers’ general manager, was Bosh’s agent before he had to retire, and has a close connection with Bosh. Earlier this season, Bosh worked out at the Lakers’ practice facility, raising some questions about a possible future with the Lakers.”

Bosh, the fourth overall pick in 2003 (James went No. 1), spent seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors and six seasons with the Heat. He earned 11 All-Star selections and won two NBA titles, though perhaps the book isn’t completely closed on his very successful career just yet.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images