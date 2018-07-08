NBA Rumors: Chris Paul Wants Rockets To Acquire Carmelo Anthony

Chris Paul knows where he wants Carmelo Anthony to play next.

The Rockets point guard, who re-signed with the team on a four-year deal Sunday, reportedly is trying to get Anthony to join him in Houston after it was reported he will be parting ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder this offseason.

Source close to Chris Paul tells me that CP3 is advocating for the #Rockets to acquire his good friend, Carmelo Anthony. Melo, 34, made a career-high 169 3-pointers last season on a career-high 474 attempts (35.7 percent). https://t.co/C8LT4rSpFF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 8, 2018

The news comes after it was rumored the 34-year-old had his sights set on joining LeBron James in Los Angeles, but given Paul and Anthony are good friends, a move down south may be just as appealing.

Anthony hit 40.2 percent of his shots last season with the Thunder while averaging 16.2 points per game. But even though his points were a career-low, the 10-time All-Star also set a career-high in 3-pointers made.

