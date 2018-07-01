NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins ‘Increasingly Likely’ Target For Lakers

Perhaps those reports of DeMarcus Cousins being “very likely” to re-sign with the New Orleans Pelicans were premature.

The 27-year-old big man is an unrestricted free agent, but is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury. And although the injury concerns have somewhat diminished his value, teams understandably are willing to take a chance on one of the NBA’s premier talents.

Among those clubs are the Pelicans, of course, and reportedly the Los Angeles Lakers, who missed out on Paul George.

DeMarcus Cousins sounds like an increasingly likely target for the Lakers on a short-term max contract now that it appears Los Angeles will lose out on Paul George, per league sources. In January 2017, LeBron James called Cousins "the best big man in our game." — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 1, 2018

New Orleans Pelicans All-Star free agent center DeMarcus Cousins received calls from the Pelicans and Los Angeles Lakers tonight once free agency began and is expected to have meetings scheduled with both teams soon, a source told ESPN's The Undefeated. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2018

Would adding Cousins be enough to convince LeBron James to sign with L.A.? Only time will tell, but James reportedly also is putting pressure on the Lakers to swing a trade for San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard.

Cousins alone, however, certainly would be a significant haul for Magic Johnson and Co.

The Kentucky product averaged 25.2 points and 12.9 rebounds in 48 games last season, and is averaging 21.5 points and 11.0 rebounds over his eight-year career.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images