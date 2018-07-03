NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins To Join Warriors On One-Year Deal

Are you not entertained?

The Los Angeles Lakers went out and got the best player in the NBA on Sunday night, signing LeBron James, then supplied him with veterans Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo and JaVale McGee in the ensuing 24 hours.

And how did the Golden State Warriors respond to the loss of McGee?

So GM Bob Myers has replaced JaVale McGee with … Boogie Cousins. The $5.3M represents the taxpayer mid-level exception. Cousins is hopeful to return to the court by December/January off his torn Achilles. There will be no rush with Warriors. https://t.co/lYwGjxZchk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2018

So there’s a lot to unpack here.

Cousins’ season with the New Orleans Pelicans ended early when he tore his achilles in late January, essentially taking him out of the running for a max contract when he became a free agent this offseason.

Of course, the Warriors are the undisputed best team in the NBA, and McGee was not a franchise altering player, Cousins is.

At full health, the 27-year-old is one of the best big men in the NBA and was averaging 25.2 points with 12.9 rebounds per game before his campaign ended.

The Warriors are good enough to where they can take their time with Cousins’ rehab and make sure he is totally fine before rolling him back out there.

So if you thought the Warriors were good already, settle in for what they’re about to be.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images