NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Turned Down This Offer From Pelicans

NBA free agency seems to always bring a stunner or two, and this summer was no exception.

Chief among this year’s surprises was DeMarcus Cousins, who agreed to join the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal worth $5.3 million.

Most of the chatter surrounding Cousins leading up to his free-agent decision pointed to the New Orleans Pelicans re-signing the star big man. New Orleans clearly had interest in retaining Cousins’ services, as manifested by this report from the New York Times’ Marc Stein.

If you subscribe to the @nytimes weekly NBA newsletter, it’s already in your inbox and you have fresh reporting on DeMarcus Cousins’ stunning move to Golden State — including this bit on New Orleans offering Cousins an extension late in the season that was declined: pic.twitter.com/bABWuaOnCO — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) July 3, 2018

Cousins declining the offer could be taken a number of ways. There’s a chance he was looking to move on from New Orleans, but more likely, believed he could find a richer deal on the open market. A fully healthy Cousins surely would have cashed in, but a torn Achilles injury that ended his 2017-18 season clearly impacted his free-agent interest.

Sure, Cousins will be playing for a salary far beneath his worth in the upcoming campaign. But in a season in which he needs to re-prove his superstar status, being a part of a team of the Warriors’ caliber can help fulfill this mission in spades.

If Cousins plays at a high level for a championship team, it seems a near certainty he’ll break the bank next summer.

