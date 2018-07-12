NBA Rumors: Did Cavs Pass On Trade To Move Up To Draft Luka Doncic?

The Atlanta Hawks might regret not keeping prized point guard prospect Luka Doncic after selecting him in the 2018 NBA Draft. Will the Cleveland Cavaliers regret passing on an opportunity to snag him, too?

Cleveland.com’s Joe Vardon reported Wednesday a scenario in which the Cavs could have moved up from No. 8 pick in the first round to No. 3, where they could have drafted Doncic after the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings took DeAndre Ayton and Marvin Bagley, respectively.

“A source said the Cavs were offered on draft night the chance to trade up to No. 3 with the Hawks in a deal that would’ve sent Kent Bazemore to Cleveland,” Vardon wrote. “Instead, Atlanta swapped spots with No. 5 Dallas, and the Mavericks ended up with Luka Doncic while the Hawks landed Trae Young.”

Cleveland ultimately remained at No. 8 and took Alabama point guard Collin Sexton, who had the best freshman season in the history of Crimson Tide basketball.

The No. 8 pick was the crown jewel of the Kyrie Irving trade with the Boston Celtics, and even though veteran George Hill is signed through the upcoming 2018-19 campaign, the Cavs needed to use this pick on a point guard for the future.

Doncic was the consensus top point guard available in the 2018 draft class, but there’s reason to believe Sexton will be a solid pro as well. Sexton has the skill set to play a meaningful role on the Cavaliers as a rookie, which is ideal for Cleveland if it decides not to go in full-tank mode next season.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images