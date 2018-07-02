NBA Rumors: ‘Don’t Rule Out’ Kawhi Leonard Sitting Next Season Out If He’s Not Traded

Photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images

Here’s a new one.

The NBA was turned upside down Sunday evening when news broke that LeBron James agreed to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers on a four-year deal. Now, the attention turns to what will happen to Kawhi Leonard, who reportedly wants a trade from the San Antonio Spurs and wants to join a team in Los Angeles.

Leonard presumably wants to go to the Lakers as opposed to the Clippers, where he can team up with James and form a super team. But he has no leverage in a trade, so him being moved is contingent on the Spurs getting an offer that benefits them.

With that in mind, is possible Leonard sits next season out if he’s not moved?

Citing NBA sources, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said Sunday night not to rule it out.

Wow.

Of course, such a decision would hurt Leonard’s value and may end up resulting in various violations of the collective bargaining agreement. Still, there’s no drama quite like NBA drama, so some more crazy stuff happening certainly wouldn’t be out of the ordinary.