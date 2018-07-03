NBA Rumors: Dwight Howard Wants To Play With LeBron James On Lakers

Dwight Howard shot for the moon and missed. Now, he’s trying to land in the stars.

The Brooklyn Nets, who recently agreed to acquire Howard from the Charlotte Hornets via trade, are expected to buy out the veteran center’s contract and make him a free agent. It was reported that Howard had “serious” interest in joining the Warriors in free agency (who doesn’t, Dwight?), but with All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins taking his talents to Golden State, that’s essentially out the window.

So, Howard apparently is setting his sights on the next-best option: LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition to the Pelicans and Warriors, Dwight Howard is interested in returning to the Lakers, according to Sam Amick. "He’d like to play with LeBron [James]," Amick said on The HoopsHype Podcast. "That’s definitely on his radar." It's unclear if the interest is mutual. — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) July 3, 2018

According to USA TODAY Sports’ Sam Amick, the thought of playing with James in L.A. is “definitely on (Howard’s) radar.” That seems like a no-brainer — who wouldn’t want to chase a ring with the best player in the NBA?

The question, of course, is whether James and the Lakers want anything to do with Howard. The 32-year-old big man is a walking double-double — he averaged 16.6 points and 12.5 rebounds per game for Charlotte last season — but doesn’t have the best reputation in the locker room. He also had a decidedly underwhelming one-year stint in L.A. during the 2012-13 season and isn’t well-liked by most Lakers fans.

Howard reportedly also has interest in joining the New Orleans Pelicans and Washington Wizards, while the Boston Celtics could be in the mix for his services, too.

Thumbnail photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images