NBA Rumors: Free Agent Brook Lopez, Bucks Reach Contract Agreement

The Milwaukee Bucks have upgraded their frontcourt by agreeing to a one-year contract with NBA free agent Brook Lopez.

Sources: Lopez agrees to a one-year deal at the bi-annual exception. https://t.co/MIKJKiP33L — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 8, 2018

The 30-year-old center spent last season with the Los Angeles Lakers and averaged 13 points, 4 rebounds and 1.3 blockers per game. The Lakers don’t have much talent or depth at center, so it’s a little surprising to see Los Angeles let Lopez walk in free agency.

The Bucks need better outside shooting in their frontcourt, and Lopez should be able to address that weakness.

Milwaukee has yet to sign restricted free agent Jabari Parker to a new deal. He also, as of this writing, has not signed an offer sheet with a rival team.

Thumbnail photo via Nelson Chenault/USA TODAY Sports