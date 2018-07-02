NBA Rumors: Guard Rajon Rondo Agrees To One-Year Deal With Lakers

The LeBron effect really is something.

Less than 24 hours after LeBron James agreed to a deal with the Lakers, Los Angeles also added JaVale McGee and Lance Stephenson.

But they weren’t done.

Monday afternoon the Lakers reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

Rondo is signing a one-year deal with Lakers, per source. https://t.co/wDG7BO7hLk — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

The 32-year-old most recently played for the New Orleans Pelicans and has proven to be one of the best passing point guards of his generation. Last season he averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 8.2 assists over 65 games. He’s led the NBA in assists three times over his career, averaging north of 11 assists per game in those campaigns.

He has bounced around a bit since being traded from the Celtics during the 2014-15 season, ending his eight-plus year run in Boston. The Lakers will be his fifth team in as many seasons.

Still, with the scoring prowess the Lakers have on their side, a point guard that can distribute the ball as well as Rondo is a pretty important addition.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports