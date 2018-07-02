NBA Rumors: Here’s Massive Return Spurs Asked 76ers In Exchange For Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard reportedly wants out of San Antonio, but the Spurs may run into some difficulty trading him.

That is, of course, if they continue to ask teams for an excessive amount in return.

The Philadelphia 76ers have been rumored to have a strong interest in the 27-year-old, per Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz, and have been in talks with the Spurs to try and work out a deal.

The Spurs know the kind of player Leonard is and what he brings to the court, so it’s not a surprise they won’t let him go for nothing. However, Schultz tweeted what San Antonio reportedly ask for in return and, well, let’s just say it’s a lot.

Take a look:

In exchange for Kawhi Leonard, the #Spurs asked the #76ers for three future first-round draft choices and two current players, per a source familiar with the negotiations. Source would not comment yet on which current players SA asked for. https://t.co/t7X5AIIiR6 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 1, 2018

Yikes.

While such a deal may make sense if Leonard was on a long-term contract or made clear he would sign long term, giving all that up would be a huge gamble for Philly seeing as the star could walk next offseason.

Leonard spent most of the 2018 NBA season on the bench due to a quad injury and only saw action in nine games. And for someone who can opt out of his contract and become a free agent next season, the Spurs may want to re-think their asking price.

