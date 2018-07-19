NBA Rumors: Here’s What Spurs Wanted From 76ers For Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard now is a member of the Toronto Raptors.

The 27-year-old star was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Raptors on Wednesday for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and a 2019 protected first-round draft pick. Leonard demanded a trade earlier this summer and many teams called San Antonio to make a deal, with the Philadelphia 76ers being one of the most interested parties.

A deal between the 76ers and Spurs never got far down the road, and that’s apparently due to San Antonio’s hefty asking price.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported Wednesday, citing league sources, that the Spurs required either star Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid in a potential Leonard trade.

Per Lowe:

“Philadelphia’s potential package of Robert Covington, Dario Saric, and the Heat’s unprotected 2021 pick didn’t move the needle. It’s unclear if the Spurs had interest in Markelle Fultz; the two sides never discussed him seriously, and the Sixers would not have parted with him, sources say. The Spurs made it clear any deal with Philly would require Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid (likely Simmons), and the Sixers weren’t going anywhere near that, league sources say.”

The Spurs, understandably, wanted a king’s ransom to give up Leonard and the deal they got from the Raptors probably was the best they could do. San Antonio was not interested in a pick-heavy trade package that the Boston Celtics could offer, and the Spurs’ brass was not willing to acquiesce to Leonard’s demand to be dealt to a Los Angeles team, either the Lakers or Clippers.

Now, the Raptors will have a year to sell Leonard on being the long-term face of the franchise, but at the moment, all signs point to the two-way star bolting for LA in free agency next summer. The 2014 NBA Finals MVP reportedly could sit out this season as he does not want to play in Toronto.

The Lakers elected not to sell a number of their young assets, namely Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, to get Leonard even after signing LeBron James. LA reportedly still is “confident” they will sign Leonard next summer.

