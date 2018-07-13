NBA Rumors: Isaiah Thomas, Nuggets Agree On One-Year Deal For Minimum

The Denver Nuggets are reportedly signing Isaiah Thomas, and they didn’t even need to back up the Brinks truck to get it done.

The All-Star point guard agreed to a one-year deal with the Nuggets, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early Friday morning. The deal, sources told Wojnarowski, is for the veteran minimum.

Thomas likely sees this as a potential bridge season for him to prove that he’s healthy and still capable of being the player he was for the Boston Celtics two seasons ago. Thomas was in MVP contention in his final campaign with Boston, but things went downhill when he injured his hip.

Boston moved him to the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer as part of a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving. After recovering from offseason hip surgery, Thomas played in just 15 games with the Cavs before they traded him to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline.

The Nuggets are a good team in a very tough Western Conference, but they could be even better if they get Thomas anywhere near what he was in his final season in Boston when he averaged 28.9 points per game. He was a valuable contributor for the Lakers after last season’s trade, adding some veteran leadership to a very young club. Thomas almost exclusively came off the bench, scoring 15.6 points per game in 17 games with the Lakers.

If Thomas can prove he’s healthy for the entire season, he’ll likely set him up for a much more lucrative payday next summer.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images