NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Want To Play For Raptors As Trade Rumors Swirl

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly in the process of acquiring an elite NBA talent, but they might also be in the process of acquiring a headache.

The Raptors and San Antonio Spurs are close to finalizing a trade that would send Kawhi Leonard to Toronto, according to an ESPN report Wednesday morning.

Despite reportedly paying a heavy price — DeMar DeRozan is said to be headed to San Antonio — Leonard should improve a Raptors team that won the Atlantic Division last year with 59 wins. However, Leonard doesn’t seem particularly keen about joining the Raptors, according to ESPN’s Chris Haynes.

Kawhi Leonard has no desire to play in Toronto, league source tells ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 18, 2018

Eesh.

Of course, Leonard is under contract and doesn’t have a no-trade clause, so it’s technically out of his hands. But as the Spurs learned last season, when Leonard doesn’t — or says he can’t — play, he won’t play. He reportedly demanded a trade out from the Spurs earlier this summer, too.

He could theoretically do the same with the Raptors, which would be all kinds of awkward and borderline petty. Leonard has financial incentive to play this season, but he’ll be a free agent next summer, and it doesn’t sound like anything he does — or doesn’t do — in the next year will temper his market at all.

Then there’s also this: According to reports, DeRozan doesn’t want to play in San Antonio, either.

Good times.