NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Expected At USA Basketball Camp

Kawhi Leonard may be reuniting with the main parties involved in his blockbuster trade.

The Toronto Raptors small forward is expected to attend USA’s basketball camp in Las Vegas, per TSN’s Josh Lewenberg. However, it’s unclear if the 27-year-old will participate in practices at all while he’s there.

What is clear, though, is that San Antonio Spurs’ small forward DeMar DeRozan, the player Leonard was traded for, also will be in attendance and Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will be in charge of the event.

It’s been a whirlwind for Leonard this past offseason. After he missed most of last season with a mysterious quad injury, there was plenty of speculation that he was unhappy with Popovich and the Spurs organization. And after he reportedly expressed interest in joining a team in Los Angeles, Leonard was traded to Toronto, where it was reported he may sit out the entire 2018-19 season.

Although it seems Leonard is coming around to the idea of being in a Raptors uniform, there’s no telling how he’ll react to seeing Popovich when the two come face-to-face.

It will be interesting to see if Leonard partakes in the camp. Considering he’s in the final year of his contract, he may be looking to get a head start on showing what he’s worth to his next potential suitor.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images