NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Not Very Interested In Potential Celtics Trade

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics seem unwilling to part any of their most important players in a potential Kawhi Leonard trade and probably for good reason.

The San Antonio Spurs star reportedly wants to be traded, but his contract situation is complicating matters. Leonard can opt out and become a free agent after the 2019 season, so trading for him — and potentially getting him for just one year — is an obvious risk.

It’s apparently even more of a risk for the Celtics, who might have trouble convincing Leonard to sign a contract extension, according to Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania.

Charania said Tuesday on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd” he’s unsure how willing Leonard is to commit to Boston: “I don’t think there’s much interest in the Boston Celtics scenario for him,” he said on the show, as transcribed by NBCSports.com.

If that’s the case, then a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski indicating the Celtics wouldn’t want to part with one of their five best players certainly makes sense. The real question would be whether Boston would make a trade for Leonard using other players and draft picks and make a one-year run at the title with Leonard even if it’s unlikely he re-signs.

There’s another angle, too: The Philadelphia 76ers, according to Charania, have a better chance of re-signing Leonard.

“There’s a belief around the league that if the Sixers came hard, that there could be a potential there for him potentially being there long-term.”

That’s somewhat wishy-washy phrasing, but Charania clearly thinks Philly has a better chance to keep Leonard for the long haul, and for what it’s worth, Charania also indicated that trade talks haven’t progressed to the point where teams are reaching out to Leonard to gauge his potential interest.

Oh, and don’t be so certain Leonard will land with the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s still entirely possible he ends up in L.A. but Charania expressed some skepticism about Leonard’s desire to join LeBron James and the Lakers.

“I don’t think he’s jumping for joy that LeBron James is in L.A. with the Lakers,” Charania told Cowherd, per NBCSports.com. “If anything, that’s going to make him look maybe more toward the Clippers. Because this is a guy that won Finals MVP against LeBron James. You think he’s amped up and wants to join LeBron now? I think that’s been overstated, and the Spurs are beginning to realize that and beginning to realize that we might have a broadened market for him.”

So despite all of that, it doesn’t seem like Leonard’s any closer to being moved, and it’s hard to say who’s even the favorite at this point.