NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard To Miss USA Basketball Minicamp For This Reason

Kawhi Leonard will delay his reunion with Gregg Popovich.

The Toronto Raptors forward will skip USA Basketball’s minicamp in order to prepare for his move to the Canadian metropolis, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Tuesday night via Twitter, citing NBA sources. Leonard had been expected to attend the minicamp, but Haynes’ report represents a change of plans.

Popovich replaced Mike Krzyzewski as Team USA coach in 2017 and will lead the team for the first time starting Thursday.

Yet Leonard, whom Popovich’s San Antonio Spurs sent to Toronto last week in a blockbuster trade, won’t be around for the start of the new national team regime. Having played under Popovich for seven seasons, Leonard probably knows what to expect from his ex-coach.

Anyone looking for gossip, awkwardness, tension or a blowup between the player and coach are the biggest losers in the Leonard’s USA Basketball decision.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images