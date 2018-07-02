NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Trade Offers ‘Underwhelming’ For Spurs So Far

It sounds like the San Antonio Spurs haven’t received a trade offer good enough for superstar forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard reportedly wants a trade out of San Antonio, with one of the Los Angeles teams, the Lakers or Clippers, as his preferred destination.

The Spurs don’t have to trade Leonard right now because he’s under contract for the 2018-19 season, but if they do try to move him, the offers from rival teams have to be better.

“With LeBron officially agreeing to sign with the Lakers, it’ll be fascinating to monitor what type of leverage the Spurs can create for Kawhi Leonard, who still desires to play for the Lakers, according to multiple league sources—all of whom say offers to the Spurs have been underwhelming,” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor wrote Monday.

“One executive said the proposed packages have gotten worse with each round of negotiations, while another said they’re flat-out unacceptable. That might change if the Lakers are determined to add their second star now.”

The Spurs aren’t likely to get equal value for Leonard, who, when healthy, is a top three or four player in the NBA. But the Spurs should try to extract the most value for Leonard while he still has an entire summer and the 2018-19 season before he can become an unrestricted free agent.

If the Spurs do trade Leonard, it would be wise for them to acquire Brandon Ingram in any deal with the Lakers and Markelle Fultz in any trade with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Boston Celtics aren’t willing to give up Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown for Leonard, so that pretty much rules them out of the mix.

Settling on weaker trade packages would hurt the Spurs’ ability to contend in the post-Leonard era.

