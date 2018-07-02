NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Wants To Be Traded From Spurs To Lakers

The mystery of where Kawhi Leonard will play next season continues.

The San Antonio Spurs reportedly asked for a plethora in return from Philadelphia for the small forward, and despite the 76ers’ interest in the 27-year-old, he may have other destinations in mind.

With LeBron James agreeing to a four-year deal with the Lakers, Los Angeles may have gotten more appealing for Leonard, who ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said is focused on the west coast.

Sources: As trade talks have unfolded, Kawhi Leonard’s focus is unchanged: He wants to be a Laker. https://t.co/0wZGf5MrNt — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

Now that James’ deal is done, will the Lakers shift their focus in trying to put a package together to acquire the two-time Defensive Player of the Year?

ESPN’s Chris Haynes, however, said Leonard just wants to be on the west coast, which was rumored in June that he would sign with an LA team in 2019 if the forward was not traded from San Antonio.

There’s still no trade imminent on Kawhi Leonard. His stance remains to play for one of the Los Angeles teams, sources says. https://t.co/jpmc0GSrkZ — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2018

It’s already shaping up to be an interesting offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images