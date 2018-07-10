NBA Rumors: Kings Preparing To Put Offer Together For Marcus Smart

After LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins found new homes, the NBA hot stove has started to cool off.

It’s been a particularly mild summer for restricted free agents, as most expect this year’s RFAs to end up returning to their original teams.

That was the case for Zach LaVine, who ended up returning to the Chicago Bulls after the Sacramento Kings initially made a hearty offer to the young guard. But now that LaVine is off the table, it appears the Kings have their eyes set on a new target.

Source: After striking out on Zach Levine, the Sacramento Kings are preparing to put together an offer #Celtics Marcus Smart. — A. Sherrod Blakely (@ASherrodblakely) July 10, 2018

Smart would be an interesting fit in Sacramento. The Kings are on the rise with promising young talents in De’Aaron Fox, Willie Cauley-Stein and Harry Giles, as well as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Marvin Bagley III. Given Smart’s tenacity and winning attitude, he could serve as a great leader to the up-and-coming Kings, even at 24 years old.

That said, the Celtics likely would having something to say about it before Sacramento tries to pry the pesky guard from Boston. Head coach Brad Stevens noted his desire to retain Smart while attending the Celtics’ summer league game Monday, which was echoed in this nugget from the Boston Herald’s Steve Bulpett.

Just ran into Marcus Smart here after Celtics' game. Said he's heading to meet with his agent… He's been dealing with his mom's health situation, but added that he'd like to get his contract resolved. Brad Stevens walked by and said he'd be calling. Clearly C's want this done. — Steve Bulpett (@SteveBHoop) July 10, 2018

When it’s all said and done, it sounds like there’s a good chance Sacramento will swing and miss on its top two RFA targets.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports