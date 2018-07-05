NBA Rumors: Kings ‘Pretty Serious’ About Zach LaVine Offer Sheet

The NBA’s restricted free agent market has been brutal for players looking to score a major payday. No big-name RFAs have netted a huge offer sheet with a rival team, but could that change with Zach LaVine?

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, on the latest episode of the “Woj Pod,” said the Sacramento Kings are “pretty serious” about presenting an offer sheet to LaVine.

“The restricted free agent market is just decimated,” Wojnarowski said. “I don’t know where these guys are going to get their money. The one hope is Zach LaVine and Sacramento. They’ve been pretty serious about doing that, and maybe he can get an offer sheet from them.”

LaVine was traded from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Chicago Bulls during the 2017 NBA Draft and missed 58 games last season as he recovered from a torn ACL.

The 23-year-old guard has averaged more than 17 points per game in a combined 71 games over the last two seasons. Elite athleticism is his best talent, and it’ll be interesting to see how this major knee injury impacts that area of his game.

The Kings already have a lot of young players with high potential, and they all need enough minutes to properly develop. Bringing in a similar player like LaVine doesn’t really make a ton of sense, especially when the free agent class of next summer promises to be full of players much better than the Bulls guard.

Then again, the Kings aren’t known for making wise roster moves, so you never know what to expect from their front office.

