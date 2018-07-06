NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Never Wanted LeBron James To Return To Cavs

Kyrie Irving’s issues with LeBron James reportedly go back much further than last offseason.

Irving, of course, demanded a trade from James and the Cleveland Cavaliers last summer, and ultimately was dealt to the Boston Celtics. But the star point guard actually never wanted James to rejoin the Cavs in 2014, and even considered requesting a trade after winning the NBA title in 2016, according to three longtime Cavs beat reporters.

The Athletic’s Jason Lloyd, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and and Joe Vardon of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland joined forces Thursday for a roundtable on the “Bull & Fox” show. And during Hour 1, some fascinating stories about Irving and James’ relationships were revealed.

“It has been made clear to me by multiple people, Kyrie never really wanted LeBron to come back (to Cleveland) in the first place,” Lloyd said. “He didn’t think it was necessary. LeBron said something to Kyrie on the court following a game when he was with Miami something to the effect of, ‘Keep going, keep doing what you’re doing. You never know, I could be back here one day.’ And Kyrie basically said, ‘What’s he talking about, we don’t need him.’ ”

McMenamin added: “Kyrie and his camp considered asking for a trade after the championship. They decided to keep it in house and not go forward with it, but it was something they discussed.”

Yikes.

We’re not sure what it says about the Cavs that James (now with the Los Angeles Lakers) and Irving (a Celtic) still are the centers of attention in Cleveland, but it definitely says something. Although, the Celtics might be headed for a similar situation, at least as it pertains to Irving.

The 26-year-old, who can opt out of contract after next season, reportedly wants to team up with Jimmy Butler, and has his sights set on the New York Knicks. And, well, let’s just say that doesn’t sit well with a certain FOX Sports 1 talking head.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images