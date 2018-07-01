NBA Rumors: LA Lakers, Clint Capela To Have Free-Agent Meeting

The Los Angeles Lakers struck out on Paul George in NBA free agency, and LeBron James’ representatives reportedly will meet with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

So, should the Lakers start to explore backup plans?

TNT’s David Aldridge reported Sunday that the Lakers will have a meeting with Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, who’s a restricted free agent.

Capela is a very good defensive center with an improving scoring touch. The Rockets have the ability to match any contract offer he receives because he’s an RFA. However, the Rockets already have a huge payroll, especially after Chris Paul agreed to re-sign with a four-year, $160 million contract. It might be in Houston’s best interest to not match if Capela signs a max offer sheet.

While Capela is an intriguing option for the Lakers, they might be better off re-signing veteran center Brook Lopez and not wasting huge money on Capela — a solid player but by no means a game-changer in the championship picture. A successful signing of Capela might hurt the Lakers’ chances of landing two superstars this summer or next summer.

