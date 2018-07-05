NBA Rumors: LeBron James Approved All Of Lakers’ Recent Acquisitions

You’ve heard the snarky comments: When LeBron James is on your team, he’s more than just the star player — he’s the de facto general manager.

Well, there might be some truth to that.

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have agreed to contracts with some interesting players since landing James in free agency: loose-cannon guard (and James nemesis) Lance Stephenson, mercurial point guard Rajon Rondo and lowlight reel regular JaVale McGee.

But all of those acquisitions were “the rollout” of a plan that Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson pitched to James the night before LeBron agreed to sign with L.A., ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported Thursday, citing multiple sources.

James approved of Johnson’s plan and has consulted on each of those deals, per Windhorst and Shelburne’s sources.

That begs the question: What are Magic and LeBron thinking? Conventional wisdom says to surround James with sharpshooters who can knock down 3-pointers while he draws attention from defenses. But Rondo and Stephenson both are abysmal 3-point shooters, while McGee is 1-for-15 in his career from distance.

Per ESPN’s sources, Johnson pitched a radically different plan to “stock” the Lakers with “tough-minded playmakers” who don’t have to rely on James to create offense for them. Rondo and Stephenson also are better defenders than what James had in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ backcourt.

This new strategy likely will require LeBron to alter his game, as well, allowing Rondo and rookie Lonzo Ball to do a bit more ball-handling. But apparently the three-time NBA champion is a willing participant.

“He doesn’t have pressure to prove anything,” one of the sources told ESPN. “He wants some changes, and he can afford to let the process breathe.”

At the very least, it should be an entertaining season in L.A.

