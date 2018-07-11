NBA Rumors: LeBron James Didn’t Try To ‘Mend Fences’ With Kyrie Irving

LeBron James has been quite adamant that he never wanted the Cleveland Cavaliers to trade star point guard Kyrie Irving last offseason.

But as it turns out, James could have done a whole lot more to try and keep Irving in Cleveland. In fact, he reportedly made no move to try and smooth things over with Irving once the guard made his trade demand, according to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com.

“Let’s be honest: LeBron didn’t do anything, until they were going to trade him, to try to keep him here. He didn’t try to talk to him,” Vardon told 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, via NBC Sports. “He didn’t try to mend the fences. It wasn’t until they said, “LeBron, we’re giving him to Boston” is when he said, “No, no don’t do that.”

“When it came out, there was a month – a whole month – before anybody had any idea that the trade was going to be to Boston. LeBron didn’t do anything. There was no love lost between them.”

Perhaps all of James’ posturing last season was just him trying to point out that he no longer had the guns in Cleveland to compete with the Golden State Warriors.

Irving was brilliant in his first season with the Boston Celtics, helping lead the team to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference before having his season ended due to knee surgery. The star point guard hasnt’ had a headline-free offseason thus far, though, as rumors have swirled about Irving potentially leaving Boston next season when he becomes a free agent.

As for James, if the perceived animosity with Irving is real then there was no better place for King James to sign than Los Angeles with the Lakers where he and Irving now will be on opposite sides of the NBA’s most historic rivalry.

For one season, at least.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports