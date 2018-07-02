NBA Rumors: LeBron James Agrees To Four-Year Deal With Lakers

LeBron James now reportedly is a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron James has agreed to 4-year, $154M deal with Lakers, Klutch Sports says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2018

The superstar opted out of his contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and flew to Los Angeles on Saturday, where he owns a home.

It long has been speculated that James would sign with the Lakers, but a wrench appeared to be thrown into that equation when Paul George — who was rumored to team up with James in LA — instead elected to re-sign with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

James took a meeting, one that was reported to be somewhat impromptu, with the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. But that didn’t appear to have much impact on James, as by nightfall he was a member of the Lakers.

He’ll now join a team that is full of young talent that could either grow around him, or be used in a trade to land another star.

The Lakers finished 35-47 last season, good for 11th in the Western Conference, but with the addition of James, they immediately become frontrunners to challenge the Golden State Warriors.

