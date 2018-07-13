NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart Sign-And-Trade Highly Unlikely For Celtics

Nearly three weeks have passed since the Celtics tendered a qualifying offer to Marcus Smart, but the guard and Boston have yet to come to terms on a new deal.

Plenty of reports have surfaced during that time, from saying Smart’s situation could drag on for quite some time, to the amount of money the 24-year-old is seeking. There even was a report that the Sacramento Kings were preparing an offer sheet for Smart.

After Yahoo! Sports reported both the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies inquired with the C’s about a sign-and-trade for the guard, Boston’s Sports Journal’s Brian Robb reported, citing a source, that scenario isn’t likely.

“It’s conceivable that a team would want to pay Smart more than the Celtics (let’s say $12 million a year) to lock him up over a long-term deal,” Robb writes. “However, the idea of a team offering him a salary that high (which would be needed to appease Smart’s current salary demands) and giving up an asset on top of it to Boston does not make much sense for an interested team.

“Of course, if Smart lowers his salary demands, he would have more suitors for this type of trade scenario,” Robb continued. “However, a cheaper deal would be just as appealing to the Celtics to match, since it would lock in a role player on a good deal over the long term.”

So breathe easy, Celtics fans. It doesn’t appear that a sign-and-trade will happen. However, Robb says the waiting game likely will continue, so it’s likely we’ll see more of these types of rumors until an offer is extended to Smart.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images