NBA Rumors: Marcus Smart ‘Unresponsive’ To Celtics In Free Agency

We’re over a week into NBA free agency, and it seems as though the Boston Celtics and Marcus Smart have made no ground on a new deal.

Well, there might be a reason for that.

According to Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Smart hasn’t exactly been very engaged in the Celtics’ efforts to talk shop with the pesky guard.

A source close to Marcus Smart says Smart has been “unresponsive” in #Celtics’ efforts to reach out because he is “insulted by what he feels is a lack of respect by front office.” https://t.co/aGVO4xiA6t — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 12, 2018

Smart’s future with Celtics remains very much uncertain. While president of basketball operations Danny Ainge and head coach Brad Stevens have expressed their desire to retain the 24-year-old, Smart reportedly has been “disgusted” by Boston’s relative silence in contract negotiations.

Although it’s easy to understand Smart’s reported frustration, it’s tough to blame the Celtics’ plan of attack in this situation. With Smart listed as a restricted free agent, Boston will have the opportunity to match any offer the four-year veteran receives on the open market. And considering the market for RFAs has been relatively cool this summer, the C’s seemingly are making a financially conscious decision by waiting things out.

When all is said and done, it wouldn’t be shocking if Smart picks up his qualifying offer to stay in Boston.

