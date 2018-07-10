NBA Rumors: Rockets, Clint Capela Far Apart In Free-Agent Contract Talks

Clint Capela played an important role in the Houston Rockets coming within one win of reaching the 2018 NBA Finals, but it’s still uncertain as to whether he will return to the Western Conference’s No. 1 seed from last season.

Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported an update on the negotiations between the Rockets and Capela, who’s a restricted free agent. And it sounds like the two sides are pretty far apart.

“Sources told ESPN that the Rockets’ initial offer to Capela was in the four-year, $60 million range, with the blossoming star center seeking a deal similar to Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams’ four-year, $100 million contract,” MacMahon wrote. “The Rockets plan to pursue forward Carmelo Anthony after his expected departure from the Thunder via being waived or bought out, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.”

It hasn’t been a great summer for RFAs like Capela. Not many teams entered free agency with an abundance of salary cap space, and many of the clubs that did aren’t championship contenders.

Other RFAs, including Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics, haven’t been able to land a huge offer sheet with a rival club. The Sacramento Kings have salary cap space and signed Zach LaVine to an offer sheet, but the Chicago Bulls matched it. The Kings reportedly are weighing an offer sheet for Smart as well, and if the Celtics match that (if the offer sheet actually happens), maybe Capela can get one from the Kings, too?

The Rockets must find a way to bring back Capela. They already lost key contributors Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency. Losing Capela would give them almost no chance to dethrone the two-time defending Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference playoffs.

