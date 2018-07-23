NBA Rumors: Sixers’ Markelle Fultz ‘Vastly Improved’ With Rebuilt Shot

Is Markelle Fultz finally ready to take flight in the NBA?

The Philadelphia 76ers guard has rebuilt his jump shot and is a “different, vastly improved” player, Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Sunday, citing a source with knowledge of Fultz’s workouts with shooting guru Drew Hanlen.

Palpable buzz is building around #76ers guard Markelle Fultz. One league source privy to Fultz's workouts w/famed hoops trained Drew Hanlen tells me Fultz's jumper is rebuilt and that a result, the 20-year-old guard is a completely different, vastly improved player. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 22, 2018

The Sixers selected Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but he played just 14 regular season games due to a shoulder injury that hindered his ability to shoot.

The team reportedly shopped Fultz around the league during the 2018 NBA Draft but found no takers. Schultz reports Philadelphia now views him as something akin to an impact signing.

If things bode well, we can almost view Fultz as a marquee FA addition Philly – he can really score, he's great in P-R, he's an active/range defender. And, if Fultz boasts consistent jump shot, he will open up driving lanes for the arc-avoiding Simmons/be a kickout option. #76ers — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 22, 2018

Fultz averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his failed rookie season. Perhaps Sixers and NBA fans should expect bigger and better things from Fultz going forward.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images