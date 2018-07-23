NBA Rumors: Sixers’ Markelle Fultz ‘Vastly Improved’ With Rebuilt Shot

Is Markelle Fultz finally ready to take flight in the NBA?
The Philadelphia 76ers guard has rebuilt his jump shot and is a “different, vastly improved” player, Yahoo! Sports’ Jordan Schultz reported Sunday, citing a source with knowledge of Fultz’s workouts with shooting guru Drew Hanlen.
The Sixers selected Fultz with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, but he played just 14 regular season games due to a shoulder injury that hindered his ability to shoot.
The team reportedly shopped Fultz around the league during the 2018 NBA Draft but found no takers. Schultz reports Philadelphia now views him as something akin to an impact signing.
Fultz averaged 7.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists in his failed rookie season. Perhaps Sixers and NBA fans should expect bigger and better things from Fultz going forward.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
