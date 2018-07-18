NBA Rumors: Spurs, Raptors Finalizing Kawhi Leonard-DeMar DeRozan Blockbuster

We have a winner in the Kawhi Leonard sweepstakes, and it’s quite far from Los Angeles.

The Spurs and Raptors are finalizing a trade that would send Leonard to Toronto and All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan to San Antonio, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Chris Haynes reported early Wednesday morning, citing league sources.

Yahoo Sports’ Shams Charania was the first to report the deal may be imminent, noting that other players will be involved in the trade and only a “snag in final discussions” could prevent the trade from going through.

Interestingly enough, Leonard and DeRozan both are aware of the trade, according to ESPN, but “neither is expressing enthusiasm” over the blockbuster that would shake up both franchises.

That’s understandable from Leonard’s perspective; the two-time All-Star forward reportedly had his sights set on the Los Angeles Lakers or Clippers when he demanded a trade from San Antonio earlier this offseason. Leonard will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-19 season, and Toronto faces a tall task in convincing the 27-year-old L.A. native to re-sign with the Raptors instead of bolting for Southern California.

Still, Toronto should be a serious contender in the Eastern Conference along with the Boston Celtics if Leonard is able to stay healthy. The Spurs, meanwhile, are ridding themselves of the Leonard drama that swirled all last season while adding a proven scorer in DeRozan who’s averaged at least 20 points per game in each of the last four seasons.

