NBA Rumors: These Shoe Companies Will Make Big Push To Sign Gordon Hayward

Big things are on the horizon for Gordon Hayward.

The Boston Celtics forward continues to work his way back from the devastating ankle/leg injury that he suffered five minutes into last season. Hayward has been dunking and feels he’s improved the quickness of his shooting release during his rehab.

While Hayward and the C’s have big plans for the upcoming season, the star forward will have a big decision to make when it comes to the type of shoe he wants to wear on the court. Hayward has been a Nike athlete for quite some time, but ESPN’s Nick DePaula reported that the star forward’s contract is up soon and that New Balance will make a push to make Hayward one of the faces of their re-launched basketball line.

“One company with strong interest in Hayward is New Balance, which would look to re-launch its dormant basketball category with the Celtics star. The company’s commitment to re-engage in hoops isn’t entirely a secret, as it recently partnered with the Celtics on the team’s new 70,000-square-foot Auerbach Center, the franchise’s new state-of-the-art training facility,” DePaula wrote.

DePaula also noted that Chines company Anta will make a push for Hayward. Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson is the current lead athlete for Anta.

Based on New Balance’s recent partnership with the Celtics, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hayward leave Nike to be one of their lead athletes, but it’s hard to leave the swoosh.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images