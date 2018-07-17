NBA Rumors: These Six Teams Have Discussed Kawhi Leonard Trade With Spurs

The Kawhi Leonard trade talks have cooled since the start of free agency, but it appears the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers aren’t the only teams to have checked in on the star forward.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported Tuesday, citing league sources, that the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Washington Wizards, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns also have called the Spurs to discuss a possible deal for Leonard.

While a number of teams have been calling about a potential Leonard deal, Wojnarowski and Shelburne reported that teams are unwilling to part with major pieces in a deal, and the Celtics have not included any of their top five players in trade discussions. The Blazers, likewise, reportedly have not included CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard in any trade talks.

Leonard’s desire to play in LA has been well-documented and teams are viewing him as a one-year rental who will bolt when he becomes a free agent next summer, per Wojnarowski and Shelburne.

The 2014 NBA Finals MVP played in just nine games last season while rehabbing from a mysterious quadriceps injury. Leonard reportedly informed Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich that he no longer wanted to play for the team this offseason and asked for a trade.

While Leonard might not want to be a Spur this upcoming season, San Antonio now can offer him the super max contract extension which would pay him roughly $219 million. The money might be enticing, but Leonard appears set on heading home to LA and becoming either a Laker or a Clipper next offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images