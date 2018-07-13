NBA Rumors: This Team Is ‘Strong Front-Runner’ To Land Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony and Oklahoma City reportedly are expected to part ways this offseason as the Thunder look to shed or stretch the forward’s $27.9 million salary cap hit.

While Anthony looked like a shell of himself in his lone season in Oklahoma City, he reportedly still will have a number of suitors when he is either waived and stretched or bought out.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have interest as do the Miami Heat. But Yahoo! Sports’ Shams Charania reported Friday that the Houston Rockets have emerged as the ” strong front-runners” to land the veteran scorer.

The Houston Rockets have emerged as strong frontrunners to acquire Carmelo Anthony once he is free from Oklahoma City, league sources tell Yahoo. Anthony also has considered Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2018

Anthony was borderline abysmal last season, so it’s interesting that a number of playoff teams, including a Rockets team that was 24 minutes from the NBA Finals, would look to add him to the roster. Houston already has lost Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute this offseason, and replacing the defensive-minded forwards with the shoot-first Anthony would be more than puzzling.

The Lakers could use some shooting after signing Rajon Rondo, Lance Stephenson and JaVale McGee to play alongside James, but Anthony shot a career-worst 40.4 percent from the field last season, so it’s difficult to see him being much of a help to any team that’s trying to dethrone the Golden State Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images