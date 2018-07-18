NBA Rumors: Thunder, Hawks In Trade Talks On Carmelo Anthony, Dennis Schroder

Carmelo Anthony’s days with the Oklahoma City Thunder appear to be numbered.

The Thunder and Atlanta Hawks are engaged in trade talks over a deal that would send Anthony to Atlanta and point guard Dennis Schroder to the Thunder, along with other players, per Mitch Lawrence of The Sporting News.

Oklahoma City and Atlanta in trade talks, with Thunder targeting Dennis Schroder and Mike Muscala, per sources. Carmelo Anthony would go to Atlanta, with Hawks doing buyout. Atl looking to add asset to make Melo’s buyout a wash. Getting rid of Schroder is No. 1 priority. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) July 18, 2018

Anthony being bought out and becoming an unrestricted free agent as a result would be the best-case scenario for him, as it would allow him to chase a ring with a championship contender. The Thunder already are expected to pay over $200 million in player salaries and luxury tax for next season’s roster, so getting rid of Anthony’s contract would save them millions of dollars.

Reports surfaced earlier this month about several teams having interest in the 34-year-old forward, including the Philadelphia 76ers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers.

Anthony averaged 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over 78 games for the Thunder last season.

Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images