NBA Rumors: Tristan Thompson Punched Draymond Green In Nightclub Brawl

It appears the beef between Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green is very real.
Thompson and Green exchanged verbal jabs during the 2018 NBA Finals, but they took things to another level earlier this month when they got into a fist fight while at a nightclub for a private party after the ESPY Awards, multiple sources told Bossip.
Thompson reportedly punched Green, who taunted the Cleveland Cavaliers big man last month as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cavs in the Finals for the third time in four seasons. LeBron James and Kevin Durant reportedly broke up the brawl.
Jason McIntyre of FS1 and The Big Lead also heard about the alleged rumble and shed light on what he heard happened in a series of tweets Tuesday. McIntyre had teased knowing about an “NBA fight” back on July 19.
At least they waited until after the ESPYs.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports
