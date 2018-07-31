NBA Rumors: Tristan Thompson Punched Draymond Green In Nightclub Brawl

It appears the beef between Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green is very real.

Thompson and Green exchanged verbal jabs during the 2018 NBA Finals, but they took things to another level earlier this month when they got into a fist fight while at a nightclub for a private party after the ESPY Awards, multiple sources told Bossip.

Thompson reportedly punched Green, who taunted the Cleveland Cavaliers big man last month as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cavs in the Finals for the third time in four seasons. LeBron James and Kevin Durant reportedly broke up the brawl.

Jason McIntyre of FS1 and The Big Lead also heard about the alleged rumble and shed light on what he heard happened in a series of tweets Tuesday. McIntyre had teased knowing about an “NBA fight” back on July 19.

Finally this story is out there and I can say what I’ve heard about Tristan Thompson punching Draymond Green 2 weeks ago — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

Draymond went up to apologize to Tristan for what happened after G4 of the finals. TT said ‘nah man’ and Draymond tried again, ‘come on, I didn’t mean it’ and then WHAP, Tristan leveled him with a punch. Draymond didn’t go down. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

Draymond Green was not the aggressor, he was trying to make peace. Tristan felt embarrassed by the end of the Finals diss moment and just unloaded. Couple players i spoke here in LA/on social media went with, "about time" — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) July 31, 2018

At least they waited until after the ESPYs.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports