NBA Rumors: Were Warriors Afraid Of Losing Kevin Durant In Free Agency?

Kevin Durant gave no indication — at least not publicly — that he’d consider leaving the Warriors in free agency, yet some folks in the organization apparently breathed a sigh of relief when he agreed to return to Golden State this offseason.

ESPN’s Rachel Nichols recently appeared on “The Lowe Post” podcast with colleague Zach Lowe and explained the Warriors weren’t positive Durant would return until he announced his intention in a TV interview with her that aired during the NBA Finals.

Durant declined his player option for the 2018-19 season, technically making him a free agent, but ultimately signed a new two-year contract with the Warriors.

“I had literally three or four people from the Warriors organization call, text or physically come to me and say, ‘Thank you for getting him to say that on camera. We weren’t sure,’ ” Nichols recalled on the podcast, per UPROXX.

Durant, who began his career with the Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder franchise, has spent the last two seasons with Golden State, winning his first two NBA titles in the process. The Warriors have been to four straight NBA Finals overall, securing three championships in that span.

By all accounts, Durant is happy in the Bay Area, despite often being criticized for leaving the Thunder and joining the already-stacked Warriors in free agency before the 2016-17 season. But it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll someday seek out a new challenge with a new team.

Durant signing short-term contracts certainly leaves the door open for a departure, and LeBron James signing with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason shows one never knows what to expect when it comes to the NBA’s biggest stars.

