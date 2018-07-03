NBA Rumors: Why Lonzo Ball Should Beware Rajon Rondo’s Lakers Arrival

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rajon Rondo isn’t coming to Los Angeles to watch LeBron James play from afar.

The veteran point guard expects to compete for job as the Los Angeles Lakers starting point guard, USA TODAY’s Sam Amick reported Monday night, citing a person with knowledge of the sitution. Lonzo Ball was thought to be the team’s point guard of the present and future, but the Lakers reportedly told Rondo the best point guard will earn the starting job because they want to win now.

Rondo reportedly agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Lakers on Monday. The four-time All-Star and three-time NBA assist leader will follow JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and, of course, James among the Lakers’ new recruits.

Los Angeles selected Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He played 52 games during his rookie season, averaging 10.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 34.2 minutes per game.

Ball’s fans might fear those numbers will dip and his development might stall following Rondo’s arrival from the New Orleans Pelicans. Hovewer, a source close to Ball told Amick the 20-year-old star won’t give up his job without a fight.

“We’re not running from competition,” the source said.

The Lakers will open training camp in September, and the competition between Ball and Rondo undoubtedly will be fierce.