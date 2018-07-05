NBA Star Donovan Mitchell Crashes Jazz Fans’ July 4th Pool Party

Donovan Mitchell needed somewhere to hang out on the Fourth of July holiday, so the Utah Jazz star went on Twitter to ask where he could find a cookout in Salt Lake City.

Where’s the BBQ’s at Salt Lake??? Might just pull up 👀👀👀👀 HAPPY 4th 🙏🏾🇺🇸 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 4, 2018

The Rookie of the Year runner-up did end up finding a pool party to crash and hang with Jazz fans. Check out the scene with by clicking here for a photo.

It’s not every day one of the NBA’s best young players shows up to your pool party.

It’s safe to say July 4, 2018 was a lot better for Utah basketball fans than last year’s Independence Day — when the Jazz lost franchise star Gordon Hayward to the Boston Celtics in free agency. Mitchell’s fantastic rookie season has healed most, if not all of the pain Hayward’s exit caused for Jazz fans.

What a difference a year makes.

Thumbnail photo via Chris Nicoll/USA TODAY Sports