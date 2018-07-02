NBA Title Odds: LeBron James To Lakers Sets Off Predictable Shift In Futures

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images

Get this: What LeBron James does has a huge impact on NBA betting odds. Whodda thunk it?

The superstar’s agency quietly announced the biggest basketball story of the summer Sunday night when it revealed James had signed a four-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

And in that instant, James made the Lakers — who finished 35-47 last season — an NBA title contender. In fact, only the Golden State Warriors have better odds at winning the 2018-19 championship, according to BetOnline.ag.

The Lakers, as of Monday morning, are just +400 to win the title next season. That seems a little high, right? As it currently stands, there’s little to no chance a team of LeBron and a bunch of good — maybe not great — young talent is able to topple the Warriors or even the Houston Rockets in the West.

However, it’s likely sportsbooks are factoring in a little Kawhi Leonard insurance with that number. That 4-to-1 number probably is assuming the Lakers are able to add Leonard and/or DeMarcus Cousins before the season begins. So the books are more likely to give L.A. more credit than it deserves than less in order to cover themselves. If you think the Lakers are likely to acquire another star or two and they were listed at 10- or 12-to-1, that’s a lot more value. So the books are probably protecting against that.

Regardless, that didn’t stop bettors from hammering the Lakers after the news broke.

Most bets to win 2019 NBA title @LVSuperBook:

1. Lakers

2. Celtics

3. Cavs

4. Spurs

5. Clippers — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) July 2, 2018

Here’s how the list of top contenders currently stands.

Golden State Warriors +150

Los Angeles Lakers +400

Boston Celtics +450

Houston Rockets +700

Philadelphia 76ers +1000

Oklahoma City Thunder +2500

San Antonio Spurs +2500

Toronto Raptors +4000

James’ impact stands out more when you look at how his decision affected the futures odds.

Notable shifts in 2018-19 NBA Championship futures since opening (Bovada): Cavaliers +2500 to +40000

Lakers +1600 to +400

76ers +450 to +1000

Rockets +400 to +700

Spurs +2500 to +5000

Pistons +50000 to +15000

Knicks +15000 to +5000

Raptors +6000 to +4000

Heat +4000 to +6600 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) July 2, 2018

Sorry, Cavs.