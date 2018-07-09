NBA Trade Rumors: Cavs ‘Looking To Move’ Kyle Korver In Wake Of LeBron James’ Exit

The Cleveland Cavaliers no longer are an NBA championship contender now that LeBron James has left as a free agent, so could we see their front office trade veterans for young players and/or draft picks?

One such player is Kyle Korver. The 37-year-old forward is an excellent 3-point shooter and was acquired by the Cavs in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks prior to the trade deadline in 2017.

Korver could be an excellent addition to a contending team that needs to upgrade its outside shooting. Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com reported Sunday the Cavs’ intentions with Korver.

“I hear the Cavs are looking to move Korver,” Pluto wrote. “He has a contract for $7.5 million this season. In 2019-2020, he also has a $7.5 million deal with $3.4 million guaranteed.”

Korver averaged 9.2 points per game and shot 43.6 percent from 3-point range for the Cavs last season. He struggled at times in the playoffs, but still put up 8.3 points per game and shot 41 percent from deep. As Pluto notes above, he’s on a relatively cheap contract, too, so he wouldn’t be an expensive acquisition for contending teams close to the salary cap or already in the luxury tax.

The most intriguing decision the Cavs need to make is whether to trade or keep All-Star forward Kevin Love. He probably has the most trade value on the Cleveland roster outside of first-round draft pick Collin Sexton.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports