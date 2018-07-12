NESN MMA Podcast: Junior Dos Santos Returns Against Heavyweight Prospect

Photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images

Junior dos Santos returns to the octagon for the first time in more than one year as he takes on up-and-coming heavyweight Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Fight Night Boise.

dos Santos was supposed to fight Francis Ngannou at UFC 215, but after a potential USADA violation, he was taken off the card.

He goes up against the Bulgarian Ivanov, who is the former WSOF heavyweight champion and will be making his UFC debut.

Fan favorite Sage Northcutt also takes on Zak Ottow in the co-main event.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and Sports Illustrated’s Jose Youngs preview the card in the “NESN MMA podcast” above.