NESN Red Sox Podcast: 2018 Midseason Awards For Boston, Rest Of MLB

Photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

We’re well past the midway point of the 2018 Major League Baseball season in terms of games played, but the All-Star break offers an excellent opportunity to reset and evaluate where everyone stands.

So, that’s exactly what Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall did Tuesday on the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast,” handing out first-half awards for both the Boston Red Sox and the league as a whole.

The two also broke down Boston’s winning streak, the fallout of Christian Vazquez’s injury and whether MLB needs to tweak its All-Star week festivities.

Listen to the podcast below and subscribe to NESN’s podcast feed on iTunes right here.