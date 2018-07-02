NESN Red Sox Podcast: Biggest Takeaways From Eventful Yankees Series

Photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Red Sox’s weekend in the Bronx featured very high highs and very low lows.

The Red Sox began and ended their three-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium with lopsided losses. Mixed in was a blowout victory for Boston on Saturday night.

All in all, one could say it was a disappointing few days for the Red Sox, whose offensive barrage in the series’ middle game was overshadowed by some of the weekend’s other developments, including the Yankees’ power surge and David Price’s continued struggles against the Bronx Bombers. The teams are jockeying for position atop the American League East, so every head-to-head matchup matters.

On Monday, Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall shared their biggest takeaways from Boston’s weekend series against New York on the latest “NESN Red Sox Podcast.” They also previewed the Red Sox’s series against the Washington Nationals, debating whether they’d rather have Max Scherzer or Chris Sale and whether Bryce Harper is overrated as he prepares to hit free agency after this season.

