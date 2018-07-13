NESN Soccer Podcast: France Vs. Croatia World Cup 2018 Final Predictions

Photo via Tim Groothuis/USA TODAY Sports Images

Will France or Croatia occupy world soccer’s throne for the next four years?

The teams will contest the 2018 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday in Moscow, with hopes of bringing home the sport’s ultimate prize, the World Cup trophy, and achieving soccer immortality. The final will be a classic case of favorite vs. underdog, with France representing the former and Croatia the latter.

NESN.com soccer experts Nick Goss, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard preview and predict the France vs. Croatia 2018 World Cup final on the latest episode of “The NESN Soccer Podcast,” which you can listen to here.

They also discuss Cristiano Ronaldo’s shocking eal Madrid to Juventus transfer, which threatened to overshadow the World Cup semifinals this week. Is it a good move for Ronaldo, Juventus and Real Madrid? Listen, learn and laugh along.