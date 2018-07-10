NESN Soccer Podcast: World Cup 2018 Shocks To Continue In Semifinals

Photo via USA TODAY Sports Images

Each of the four remaining horsemen of the 2018 FIFA World Cup can add fresh twists to this tournament of surprises.

Will France collection of young stars endure the pressure-cooker of the World Cup semifinals, or will Belgium’s so-called “golden generation” boot them from Russia? On the other side of the bracket, England can fuel its dreams further with by beating Croatia in what wouldn’t be as much of an upset as many believe.

NESN.com’s soccer experts, Nick Goss, Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard, review the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals and preview the semifinals on this week’s episode of “The NESN Soccer Podcast,” which you can listen to here.